Mumbai, Nov 16: India captain Rohit Sharma has been blessed with a baby boy and there is a possibility that he makes it to the Perth Test against Australia starting November 22. His wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby boy at a local hospital here Friday night. Rohit didn't travel to Australia with the rest of the Indian squad as Ritika was expecting their second child. The couple have a daughter Samaira, born in 2018. Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy? Social Media Abuzz With Claims of India National Cricket Team Captain Becoming Father for Second Time.

With less than a week left for the first Test, it is not clear if Rohit, after just a couple of practice sessions, will play the match even if he decides to travel to Australia at the earliest, but nothing can be ruled out as of now. There were doubts about Rohit's participation in the first Test although head coach Gautam Gambhir was quite hopeful that the captain might just be available.

The Indian team currently needs its skipper and opening batter as the top order is looking way too brittle.

While Rohit hasn't exactly been in the best of form but he would still any day be better than Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has looked out of depth against bounce and seam movement, while KL Rahul has sustained an elbow injury which is, though, believed to be not so serious in nature. But, both Easwaran and Rahul have not done enough to become Yashasvi Jaiswal's partner for the lung opener.

