India national cricket team ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, are blessed with a baby boy as per several posts on social media. Earlier, the 37-year-old opener didn't travel with the Indian team for the high-profile Test series against Australia, beginning on November 22 in Perth. The Indian side has already arrived in Australia for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, there have been no official confirmation from the couple or any other reliable source. Rohit Sharma Takes Responsibility for India’s Humiliating 0–3 Test Series Loss to New Zealand at Home, Calls Defeat ‘Very Low Point in My Career’.

Several users on social media, specifically 'X' shared posts on Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh becoming a father for the second time. This was something that was on expected lines, given the reports going around in the past few days. As mentioned before, the fact that Rohit Sharma was going to become a father for the second time also cast a shadow of uncertainty over his participation in the IND vs AUS 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, scheduled to be held in Perth on November 22.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With A Baby Boy

Another User Makes Similar Claim

'Junior Hitman Has Arrived'

'Big Congratulations'

Rohit, Ritika Blessed With Baby Boy?

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir also had expressed uncertainty over Rohit Sharma's availability for the first Test of the series, stating that things will become more clear as the days progressed. Now it remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma is able to travel to Australia and make it on time to lead India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

