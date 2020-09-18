Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians' batsman Chris Lynn hailed skipper Rohit Sharma and lauded his contribution to the franchise.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

"Rohit -- what a world class player, runs on the board, on and off the field what he has contributed to Mumbai Indians is something really special. Quinton De Kock has been outstanding with the bat and gloves in hand," Lynn said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

"If I can whizz my way in there, somewhere and hopefully do a job then that is awesome. At the end of the day, I am happy to bat wherever it may be, wherever Mahela sees fit," he added.

When asked as to how he felt being picked by Mumbai, Lynn said: "Being picked up for any team in the IPL is a privilege but to go to the probably number one franchise in the tournament is something really special."

In the players auction held in December 2019, Lynn was picked by Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan. (ANI)

