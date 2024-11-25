Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) KL Rahul is aware that he will not be opening for India in the second Test against Australia as captain Rohit Sharma will "obviously walk in" but the elegant batter is hopeful he will feature in the playing XI in Adelaide next week.

Rohit had missed the opener of the five-match series, which India won by 295 runs here on Monday. However, the skipper has already joined the tourists and will return to open the innings in the day/night second Test, starting from December 6.

In Rohit's absence, Rahul, who bats in the middle-order, was promoted to the top where he recorded scores of 26 and 77.

"He'll obviously walk in," Rahul told Seven Cricket when asked about his spot in the batting order when Rohit returns.

"I mean, look, it's, it's, we'll have to wait and see. I'm sure the captain and the coach have it sorted in their heads," Rahul said ahead of play on the fourth day at Optus Stadium.

"And we're just focused on today at the moment, and trying to get the seven wickets that are left, and then think about Adelaide when it comes and, yeah, hopefully get a chance in Adelaide," he added.

Shubman Gill, who fractured his thumb ahead of the first Test, is also expected to be match fit for the second game and it will be interesting to see how the Indian team lines up in Adelaide.

Rahul played one of his most defensive knocks while stitching a 201-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second innings and put India in the driver's seat.

Talking about their partnership Rahul said, "Yeah, initially, I think he was a bit nervous, and so was I. Obviously, opening the batting on this pitch is a bit tricky. We saw that in the first innings as well.

"The first 30-35 overs with a new ball is a real challenge, and that was our challenge as an opening pair, to see how we can handle those first 20-30 overs and get the ball to soften up a little bit and get it older, and then really enjoy our batting.

"And that's what we did. And I enjoyed batting with Yashasvi batted really well, took on the bowling. Really good batting with him, and really happy that we could get a partnership that magical."

Jaiswal brought up his fourth Test century -- and his maiden ton in Australia -- with an audacious uppercut. Rahul revealed that the young batter had always intended to play that shot, provided he spotted the bouncer early enough.

"He kept telling me that, you know, the if he sees the bouncer early, he's going to try and ramp over the keeper, and that was part of his batting plan all throughout, all throughout the innings, not just when he was on 95 so I think he saw the ball really well. And I don't think he tried to hit it to fine leg.

"He tried to hit it over third man, but yeah, he was happy that it went, went away. And, yeah, it was, he was really, really happy that he got the 100. It's very special for any player to get his first overseas 100.

"He's been in great form for the last 15-18, months, ever since he's debuted for Team India, he has been one of our top scorers. And to come away from home and score your first 100 is obviously very special. And he was very happy."

