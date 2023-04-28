The Indian Premier League 2023 gets yet another debutant in the form of young Gurnoor Brar. The right-arm fast bowler, signed as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa, was handed his cap by the Punjab Kings. And the 22-year-old could have had a wicket off his first ball when he had KL Rahul hit straight to backward point where Atharva Taide missed an opportunity to hold on to the catch. While it could have been a spectacular start to his IPL and T20 career, the young bowler then came up with a decent first over to concede just two runs. Noor Ahmad Kumar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About GT's Latest Debutant.

The right-arm fast bowler represents Punjab in the domestic circuit and he will look to make an impact for his state franchise as well. The Shikhar Dhawan-led outfit has shown their faith in young players and Brar will look to repay the trust. He was handed his cap by ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who is one of the most experienced members of the squad. Let us take a look at some quick facts about the young player. Naveen ul-Haq Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About LSG’s Latest Debutant.

Gurnoor Brar Quick Facts

#Gurnoor Brar was born in Muktsar, Punjab on May 25, 2000.

#The right-arm fast bowler made his List A debut for Punjab against Goa in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Brar finished with figures of 1/62.

#He made his First-Class debut against Railways last season. He had a memorable debut, taking four wickets in 12.3 overs while conceding just 16 runs.

#He has played five matches in First Class cricket and has seven wickets to his name.

#In List A cricket, Brar has one wicket from one game.

#He also has a strike rate of 120.22 in List A cricket.

Brar has joined an array of young cricketers who have made their debut in this edition of the Indian Premier League. An exciting young cricketer, Punjab Kings will hope the bowler delivers the goods for them this season whenever he gets an opportunity.

