The IPL 2025 mega auction is currently being held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia across November 24 and 25, A total of 577 players are going down under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction IPL is always a stage where young talents meet opportunity. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah has come as rookies in the IPL and then grown to be a stalwart of Team India and International cricket. When the mega auction arrives, a lot of teams look out for young talents who can add further dimensions to their team and help them win titles. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

One such player is Gurjapneet Singh, a tall, left arm pacer who got sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 2.2 Crores. Chennai Super Kings were in search of a good fast bowler, preferably Indian after missing out on a big name and they put their trust on Gurjapneet. Fans eager to know, who is Gurjapneet Singh, will get the entire information here.

Gurjapneet Singh Quick Facts

# Gurjapneet Singh a left arm fast bowler from Punjab.

# Despite being from Punjab, Gurjapneet represents Tamil Nadu.

# Gurjapneet has played four first class matches till now.

# Gurjapneet made his first class debut for Tamil Nadu in 2024.

# The left-arm pacer made his TNPL debut in 2021 and impressed straightaway,

# Gurjapneet was net bowler for Chennai Super Kings in a few IPL seasons

# In TNPL 2023, Gurjapneet picked 15 wickets, averaging 14.1.

# Gurjapneet impressed Virat Kohli while bowling to him at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai during India vs Bangladesh Test series.

# Gurjapneet received further attention when he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara during his Ranji Trophy debut against Saurashtra. MI-RCB Deal at IPL 2025 Auction? Fans Say ‘Something Fishy’ After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Did Not Use RTM for Will Jacks As Akash Ambani Shakes Hands With Rival Franchise Official.

Many uncapped cricketers wait for a chance to play in the IPL and then make that chance big. Chennai Super Kings is a franchise well known to help youngsters grow under their setup, specially with the presence of MS Dhoni around. They will hope Gurjapneet Singh can be one of those players who can stay around with them for a long and be part of their family.

