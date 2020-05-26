Sports News | Rohit Sharma's Latest Instagram Post Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Tuesday shared a rib-tickling video in which the right-handed batsman is seen enacting spinner Yuzvendra Chaha's fielding skills.

With the coronavirus induced lockdown halting all sporting activities, the Indian cricketers have been involved in the indoor training session to maintain their overall fitness.

Also Read | This Day That Year: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Formed 318-Run Stand Against Sri Lanka During 1999 Cricket World Cup.

In the latest workout video shared on Instagram, Rohit hilariously trolled Chahal's fielding skills by jumping from one spot to another in his room.

"That's my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around ) @yuzi_chahal23," Rohit captioned the post.

Also Read | Sachin A Billion Dreams Clocks 3 Years: Sachin Tendulkar Calls It an Honest Film About His Cricket Journey, Says ‘I’m Glad It Was Made’.

Meanwhile, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs couldn't stop laughing and commented with three laughing emojis.

Rohit has been sharing adorable pictures and videos with his wife and daughter as the family spends their quality time together amid the nationwide lockdown.Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, pacer Shardul Thakur became the first Indian cricketer to return to outdoor training in the country. The speedster, who lives in non-red zone district Palghar, resumed outdoor practice and bowled a variety of balls on the nets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)