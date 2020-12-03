Turin [Italy], December 3 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday scored his 750th career goal as Juventus thrashed Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

Juventus registered an impressive 3-0 win in the clash. Ronaldo scored one goal during the match and with this, he touched the 750-goal mark.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata netted the other two goals for Juventus in the match.

After achieving the new milestone, Ronaldo thanked all the players, coaches and his 'loyal opponents' for making him work hard.

"750 goals, 750 happy moments, 750 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder every day," Ronaldo tweeted.

This was Juventus' fourth win from the five matches that they have played in this season of Champions League. The club will now take on Torino in Serie A on Saturday. (ANI)

