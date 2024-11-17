Dubai, Nov 17 (AP) Rory McIlroy capped off a tumultuous year by winning the World Tour Championship and his sixth title as Europe's No. 1 player. He birdied two of the last three holes Sunday for a 3-under 69 to win by two over Rasmus Hojgaard.

McIlroy hit a wedge to within a foot on the 16th hole to break out of a tie with Hojgaard, then closed with a 6-foot birdie for his third title in the European tour's season finale.

He won the Race to Dubai — previously known as the Order of Merit — for the sixth time in his career, leaving him two behind the record held by Colin Montgomerie and tying him with the late Seve Ballesteros.

Hojgaard, who rallied to stun McIlroy in the Irish Open in September, didn't make a birdie over the final 11 holes and had to settle for a 71.

McIlroy was emotional when he came off the 18th green, his final event of a year memorable for so many reasons. He won four times — twice on the PGA Tour — but went a 10th consecutive year without a major when he threw away a late lead in the US Open.

He announced he was getting a divorce before the PGA Championship, and then scrapped those plans and said he and his wife would try to reconcile.

“I've been through a lot this year, professionally and personally,” McIlroy said. “It feels like the fitting end to 2024. I've persevered this year a lot.” (AP)

