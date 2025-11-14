Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) forwards Gurjot Singh and Arshdeep Singh and goalkeeper Princedeep Singh were named in the 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 set to begin from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

The 21-year-old Gurjot hails from Nakoder in Jalandhar and has been training at RGHA since July 2021. The 20-year-old Arshdeep Singh, from Amritsar, has been with the academy since 2021. He was part of the junior team that toured Europe in May. Pathankot-born Princedeep joined the academy in 2022, and the 21-year-old will look to impress between the posts. All three players are also part of the senior team setup, while Gurjot also made his debut for the senior side at the Asian Champions Trophy last year in Hulunbuir, China.

Congratulating the boys on their selection, Rajinder Singh, Technical Lead of Roundglass Hockey Academy, said, "I am extremely proud of Gurjot, Arshdeep, and Princedeep for earning their spots in India's Junior World Cup squad. Their growth over the past few years has been remarkable, and it reflects the collective effort we put in at Roundglass Hockey Academy to raise the bar for Indian hockey. Our goal has always been clear: to develop players who can step into the national setup with readiness, resilience, and the ambition to succeed at the highest level.

"These boys have shown that when talent meets structure, discipline, and intent, results follow. Their selection also reinforces the belief that academies like ours must continue driving India's talent development if we want to stay competitive globally."

The Indian team, coached by legendary former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, are grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Switzerland and Oman, who have come in as replacements for Pakistan. (ANI)

