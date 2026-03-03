Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with five of their home games confirmed to take place in Bengaluru this 2026 IPL season.

This significant development comes after months of hard work and close coordination across all concerned authorities with a common goal of bringing the games back to home ground for the fans, according to RCB.

The remaining two home matches of their IPL 2026 campaign will be staged at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur as per prior commitment.

"RCB extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru. The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games in their home ground," a statement stated.

Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground; it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home."

"After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible," Menon said.

This effort and affirmative outcome reaffirm the franchise's deep-rooted bond with its passionate home supporters and mark the sustained presence of the champions at their fortress. (ANI)

