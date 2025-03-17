Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): The fact that it was a Monday was no deterrent, as the roads surrounding the M Chinnaswamy Stadium resembled a sea of red. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fans, proudly known as the 12th Man Army, thronged in large numbers, even under the scorching sun, to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketers in action, as per a release from RCB.

The air buzzed with excitement as RCB's incredible fans were treated to a carnival as they enjoyed an unforgettable day of fun and frolic alongside their cricketing superstars at the RCB Unbox.

RCB Unbox is an exciting initiative that gives fans an experience like none other - it not only brings them closer to their favourite cricketers but also gives them a top-notch entertainment experience.

The proceedings began with the team's open training session, and RCB legend Virat Kohli was in dazzling form as he struck a flurry of massive hits into the stands, much to the joy of the capacity crowd. As the sun began to set in Bengaluru, the players battled it out in a series of fun challenges that had the fans at the edge of their seats.

One standout moment came when Nuwan Thushara delivered a toe-crushing yorker that uprooted the stumps. It wasn't long before Romario Shepherd flexed his muscles as he clobbered two colossal sixes outside the stadium, which drew a massive round of cheers from the full-throated crowd.

Led by captain Rajat Patidar, the team then did a lap of honour to applaud their loyal fan base for their undying support and unquestionable loyalty. The enthusiastic crowd were then treated to a high-octane musical extravaganza as Hanumankind, one of India's most popular rappers, put on a spectacle.

There was wild applause and cheers soon after as RCB's 22-man team for the season was introduced. The loudest cheers were reserved for Kohli and skipper Patidar.

Kohli, who is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, said, as quoted by RCB press release, "It feels amazing to be back to this amazing city, amazing fans, and the excitement and happiness like every other season is high. I've been here for 18 years, and I absolutely love it. We have an amazing squad this time around, and a lot of talent. I'm personally very excited to get going for the season ahead."

Patidar, the newly-appointed skipper of the team who received the plaque from the legendary Kohli in front of roaring fans, said: "RCB is one of the biggest franchises in the world and I have the best people around me. Thank you for giving me this opportunity, especially the fans for showing so much love in the past few weeks and accepting me in this role. I'll make sure we do our best and give our everything."

Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet closed out the evening with some foot-thumping tunes as RCB's faithful 12th went home a happy bunch with memories to cherish for a lifetime. Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin their Indian Premier League campaign against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22. (ANI)

