South African legend AB de Villiers is one of the most loved cricketers across the globe. De Villiers was also part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The former cricketer was loved by the Bengaluru fans throughout his IPL career. A video has gone viral on social media, where fans chanted "ABD ABD" during the RCB Unbox Event, which was held in Bengaluru on Monday ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise hosted its yearly RCB Unbox Event in Bengaluru where fans get a chance to get a close-up of their favourite cricketers during an open-for-all training session and also during the players' introduction to the Bengaluru crowd. Virat Kohli Receives 'Thunderous Welcome' During RCB Unbox Event Ahead of IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

‘ABD ABD’ Chants During RCB Unbox Event 2025

