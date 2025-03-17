The Indian Premier League 2025 edition will kickstart on March 22 when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. Ahead of the IPL 2025 opener, the Bengaluru-based franchise received a huge boost as their star Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood joined their squad. Bengaluru invested INR 12.5 crores in Hazelwood during the IPL 2025 mega auction, and it was not clear whether he would join the RCB camp or not. The experienced speedster was dealing with injuries in the last few months. It is worth noting that Hazlewood missed most of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia due to a hamstring injury and later was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series and other matches due to side-strain discomfort. With Hazlewood getting fully fit, Bengaluru's pace department has strengthened for the IPL season 18. RCB Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Josh Hazlewood Joins RCB Squad for IPL 2025

Eyes on the prize, no room to scoff He’s here, he’s here, here’s our Hoff! ❤‍🔥🤩#RCBUnbox#JoshHazlewoodpic.twitter.com/yevHZvVWST — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

Welcome Back, Josh Hazlewood!

With line and length so tight and true, Josh Hazlewood is coming through! 🤌🔥 Welcome home, Hoff! 🏡♥️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/1NWBaGtsGx — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

