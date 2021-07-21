Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) The RPSG Indian Sports Honours organised by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Virat Kohli, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held virtually and aired on Star Sports on July 23.

The ISH Jury members, including eminent leaders and sporting champions like Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Pullela Gopichand, Abhinav Bindra, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sardar Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, PT Usha and Anjali Bhagwat will decide the winners of the Jury Honours.

The nominations in the categories were shortlisted by over 200 journalists from the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI). The RPSG Indian Sports Honours Jury will select the final honourees from 38 finalists voted upon by SJFI members.

The Star Sports Popular Choice Honours will be decided through fans voting on Twitter on @sportshonours.

A segment of the ISH is dedicated to the Virat Kohli Foundation. Virat Kohli offers scholarships to the upcoming and deserving athletes through the Athlete Development Programme.

"I have always been pleasantly surprised and proud to see so much vigor and talent emerge from some of the smallest parts of our country. It truly encourages me to keep pushing myself harder and recognize this budding talent which will keep the Indian flag high at all sporting events," Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release.

Bunty Sajdeh, CEO, Cornerstone Sport said, "We have seen the number of participants grow over the years. This progress is a testimony that we are on the right path to acknowledge the talent prevalent in the country and aim to motivate them to keep pushing themselves to reach newer heights."

