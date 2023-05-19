Dharamsala, May 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their final IPL league match here on Friday.

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin missed out due to a back spasm as RR brought in a few changes, including Riyan Parag, Trent Boult and Navdeep Saini in the XI while leaving out Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel and Ashwin.

Jurel was, however, in the impact sub list.

Punjab fielded the same XI.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

