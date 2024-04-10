Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals posted 196 for three against Gujarat Titans in their IPL game here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, Riyan Parag (76) and Sanju Samson (68 not out) slammed cracking fifties and shared a 130-run partnership to power RR to a challenging score.

Rashid Khan (1/18) was the standout bowler for GT, but his colleagues conceded too many runs, though Umesh Yadav (1/47) and Mohit Sharma (1/51) managed a wicket each.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 196 for 3 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 76, Sanju Samson 68 not out; Rashid Khan 1/18).

