Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Fazalhaq Farooqi comes in for Maheesh Theekshana in the RR playing XI, while RCB are unchanged.

Also Read | RCB vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI and Impact Players.

The Teams:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)