New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) India's Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil carried forward his good form from the Junior World Cup to make it through to the last-eight stage of men's 10m air rifle competition in the combined ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The final stages are set for Sunday. India has fielded a 12-member rifle squad only in this World Cup.

Rudrankksh, who emerged triumphant in the same event at the Junior World Cup held three weeks ago, shot 628.8 to finish fourth in the 78-strong qualification field. Lazar Kovacevic of Serbia topped the field with a 630.6 after 60-qualifying shots.

Among other Indians in the field, Deepak Kumar shot 626.8 to finish 15th, Paarth Makhija shot 624.7 for a 26th place finish, while Deaflympics champion Dhanush Srikanth ended 35th after shooting 623.8.

Meanwhile, in the women's 10m air rifle event, Elavenil Valarivan was India's best finisher with 629.1, followed by Shreya Agrawal with 627.0 and Ramita with 626.2. None of the Indian women made it to the next stage.

