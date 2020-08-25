London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Arsenal on Monday announced that Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with the club.

"Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with us," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Fans Wish for Usain Bolt's Speedy Recovery As Former Sprinter Isolates Himself After Coronavirus Test.

The 18-year-old first joined the Academy at the age of seven. He joined Arsenal's pre academy before signing as an under-9, developing through the ranks in the same group as fellow Academy graduate, Bukayo Saka.

Alebiosu made 21 league appearances for club's under-18s last term and made his debut for club's under-23s against Liverpool in January.

Also Read | SKN vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, Caribbean Premier League Match.

"We congratulate Ryan on his first pro contract and look forward to supporting him with his continued development," the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)