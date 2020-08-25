World-record sprinter Usain Bolt stated that he is currently self-isolating at his home in Jamaica while he waits for his results of Coronavirus diagnosis. The eight-time Olympic gold medal recently hosted a party to celebrate his 34th birthday which was reportedly attended by several stars such as Raheem Sterling, Leon Bailey. Following the news, fans from around the world sent positive messages to the star and wished for his speedy recovery. Usain Bolt Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After his Birthday Party; Chris Gayle, Raheem Sterling Were Among Guests.

Usain Bolt took to his social media on Monday to address the widespread speculation that he is conformed of COVID-19. ‘Stay Safe my ppl’ the 34-year-old captioned the video in which he broke the news that he is currently isolating at his home after undergoing coronavirus tests on Saturday and stated that he is showing ‘no symptoms’ if the virus. Usain Bolt Awaits Results of COVID-19 Test, Goes into Self-Quarantine.

See Video

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

As soon as the former sprinter broke the news of him staying in quarantine, awaiting results of his coronavirus diagnosis, the 34-year-old’s fans flooded the social media wishing for his speedy recovery.

Speedy Recovery

Oh my god, Usain Bolt has been tested positive for #COVID__19 . Lets pray a speedy recovery for him.#UsainBolt @usainbolt Photo Courtesy-@usainbolt pic.twitter.com/I37TXTjuzY — Zaid Ansari (@Zai_Daze) August 25, 2020

Shocked

Shocked to hear the news that #UsainBolt has tested positive for coronavirus. Praying for his speedy recovery 🙏 — Akshay Rao (@AkshayR74466567) August 25, 2020

Get Well Soon

Champ

Take Care

Usain Bolt recently became a father as he and his girlfriend Kasi Bennet welcomed their first daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt. The 34-year-old on his birthday posted the photo with his kid with the caption ‘Best birthday ever’.

Bolt is one of the most decorated athletes of all-time and is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). The 34-year-old is also a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay.

