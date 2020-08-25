The 11th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 will see St Kitts and Nevis Patriots going head-to-head with Barbados Tridents. The encounter will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 25 (Tuesday). Both the teams haven't made a great start to CPL 2020 and will like to clinch a victory in the forthcoming encounter. Jason Holder-led Tridents have won just one out of their first three games while the Patriots are yet to open their account in the team standings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicketkeepers and all-rounders for SKN vs BAR match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Tridents made a decent start to their campaign by winning their opening game. However, they lost the plot after that and are currently placed at the penultimate position in the team standings. The dismal performance has been their major concern while skipper Jason Holder has shown some good form. On the other hand, the Patriots need to solve their issues in the middle order to register their first victory. However, Sheldon Cottrell and skipper Rayad Emrit have been doing quite well in the bowling department. With further ado, let's look at the best dream11 team for the forthcoming match. CPL 2020 Update: Caribbean Premier League Season 8 to Be Played in Trinidad and Tobago From August 18.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Johnson Charles (BAR) and Joshua Da Silva (SKN) must be the two wicketkeepers in your Dream11 team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Evin Lewis (SKN), Chris Lynn (SKN) and Jonathan Carter (BAR) can be picked as your batsmen.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jason Holder (BAR) and Mitchell Santner (BAR) should be the two all-rounders in your team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (BAR), Rayad Emrit (SKN), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN) and Ish Sodhi (SKN) will fill the final three slots in your team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Johnson Charles (BAR), Joshua Da Silva (SKN), Evin Lewis (SKN), Chris Lynn (SKN), Jonathan Carter (BAR), Jason Holder (BAR), Mitchell Santner (BAR), Rashid Khan (BAR), Rayad Emrit (SKN), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN), Ish Sodhi (SKN).

Rashid Khan (BAR) should be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Evin Lewis (SKN) can be chosen as vice-captain.

