Centurion, Dec 30 (PTI) Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were 182 for seven at lunch against India on the fifth and final day of the opening Test here on Thursday.

At the lunch break, Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen were batting on 34 and 5 respectively, as the hosts still trail India by 123 runs.

Also Read | Max Verstappen Pips Lewis Hamilton ONCE AGAIN! Red Bull Star Voted F1 Driver of the Year by his Peers.

South Africa finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

Brief scores:

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From Change in Rules to Addition of New Races, Formula 1's Review As We Move Into 2022.

India: 327 and 174

South Africa 197 and 182 for 7 in 66 overs (Dean Elgar 77, Jasprit Bumrah 3/50).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)