Cape Town [South Africa], December 4 (ANI): The first ODI of the three-match series between South Africa and England has been postponed after a home team player tested positive for coronavirus.

The first 50-over game was scheduled to be played at Newlands later on Friday. England had white-washed the Proteas in the shortest format after registering a thumping nine-wicket win in the third T20I.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a statement and confirmed that the ODI series will commence on Sunday at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl and the remaining two games will be played at Newlands, Cape Town on December 6 and 7 respectively."Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020," CSA said.

"This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams' last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs.

"In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday," it added. (ANI)

