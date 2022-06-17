Rajkot, Jun 17 (PTI) South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss for the fourth time on the trot and elected to bowl against India in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

India fielded the same playing XI, while South Africa made three changes, replacing Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell and Reeza Hendricks with Marco Jansen, a fit-again Quinton de Kock, and Lungi Ngidi.

Also Read | T20 Blast Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details Of Vitality Blast 2022 On TV In India.

South Africa is leading the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)