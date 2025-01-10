Gqeberha (South Africa), Jan 10 (PTI) A sea of fans clad in orange jerseys thronged the iconic St George's Park cricket ground here and remained in high spirits even after their side Sunrisers Eastern Cape began the SA20 campaign on a disappointing note.

MI Cape Town could not have asked for a better start as Dewald Brevis' brisk 57 and all-round show from Delano Potgieter — 12-ball 25 not out and 5/10 in three overs — powered them to a massive 97-run win in the tournament opener.

It was a start which MI Cape Town — a team which finished last in both editions — could not have dreamt of but for the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, it is an early wake-up call, who were shot out for 77 in 15 overs chasing 175.

New Zealand veteran Trent Boult did not look like he was playing his first T20 game in South Africa as he struck twice in a row to rock SEC early, producing another masterclass with the new ball.

"The beauty of these situations is to rub shoulders with some world class players and with some up and coming new or less experienced players and share secrets and watch each other train," Boult replied to a PTI query.

"For me to have opportunities like that throughout my career. The guy on the opposite team, Dale Steyn (SEC bowling coach), I (still) remember bowling with him at Sunrisers (Hyderabad) 10-11 years ago, I would've never thought that would happen as a kid."

"I am sure there would be some kids who would like to bowl with me," Boult added.

Boult, who will back in the Mumbai Indians camp for the IPL, said he is lucky to get such an opportunity again.

"Yeah, very lucky to be in the position to represent Mumbai across multiple franchises. Everything is similar (and) that is the best thing about it," said Boult on his return.

Even if the contest was a lopsided affair — a first ever loss for SEC against MICT — it had no impact whatsoever on a nearly-packed house which comprised fans across age groups.

On a bright sunny day at the eastern coast of South Africa, the St George's Park turned orange as fans kept trickling in hours before the game began, enjoying a short opening ceremony before the real action got underway.

The league, which has been described as one of the biggest driving forces behind South Africa's resurgence across formats on international stage, has sparked a new wave of interest among fans.

The fans in South Africa are not as "fanatical" as their counterparts in India during the IPL in SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith's words, something that was evident here on Thursday as they revelled in joy to mark the start of what has been a special event.

Fans across genders and ages were present at the venue enjoying more than just the cricket, which included delicious food, music, fireworks and bonding.

The famous Brass Band of Port Elizabeth began playing their music well before the opening ceremony got underway and continued playing much after the game was over.

With Port Elizabeth being a small city, it seemed as if an entire stand of people knew each other while they bonded over cricket and drinks and cheered for the local side, which was not up for the mark in the opener.

Apart from the international and local stars were also those who came into SA20 shortly after the conclusion of the two-Test series against Pakistan, one which the Proteas won 2-0 to become the first team to make it to the final of the World Test Championship.

South Africa's final against Australia will be the second instance of the Proteas making an appearance in an ICC tournament final after their loss to India in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup last year.

The resurgence of South Africa as a formidable opponent across formats has coincided with the arrival and growth of SA20, a tournament which follows the IPL format when it comes to squad composition.

The local players including those emerging have not only got the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the biggest international stars but they are now also a part of a league which has established itself to become a feeder system of players for South Africa.

