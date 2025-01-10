Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s marital status has become the talk of the town following shocking divorce rumours. The speculation intensified after the Indian cricketer removed pictures of his wife from Instagram, sparking claims that their four-year marriage was coming to an end. Not only that, they even unfollowed each other on Instagram. The buzz only grew louder when photos of Yuzvendra with RJ Mahvash went viral on social media. But who is this mystery woman hanging out with Yuzvendra? ‘This Journey Is Far From Over…,’ Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Another Cryptic Instagram Story Amid Divorce Speculation With Wife Dhanashree Verma.

Who Is RJ Mahvash?

RJ Mahvash is a multi-talented personality known for her work as a radio jockey, content creator, author and film producer at Cinemawala Productions. A mass communication student from Jamia Millia Islamia, she began her career as a radio jockey at Radio Mirchi during her final year of college. Mahvash gained fame for her comedic prank videos and later hosted the show Bold or Bowled, featuring celebrities like Badshah, Rakul Preet Singh and Adah Sharma. She’s also the author of two books and hosted Playground Season 1 for Amazon Mini TV.

RJ Mahvash’s Viral Photos With Yuzvendra Chahal

RJ Mahvash recently posted pictures on Instagram from a Christmas lunch gathering that also included Yuzvendra Chahal, captioning the post, ‘Christmas lunch con familia’. The photos, showing the two seated beside each other, fuelled the ongoing rumours about Yuzvendra’s divorce. Speculation quickly spread that Yuzvendra may have found a new companion in Mahvash. Despite over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Mahvash has since disabled the comments section on her posts. Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Reportedly Heading for Divorce; Duo Delete Pics, Unfollow Each Other on Instagram.

Statements from Dhanashree Verma & Yuzvendra Chahal

In response to the divorce rumours, Dhanashree Verma denied the reports in an Instagram Story. She mentioned, “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.” She also wrote, “While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others.” Yuzvendra Chahal also addressed the speculations about his personal life stating, “I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.” Old Video of Dhanashree Verma Saying 'Yuzi Bhai Apna Khelne Ki Taiyari Mein Busy Hai' Goes Viral Amid Her and Yuzvendra Chahal's Divorce Rumours.

With the ongoing divorce rumours and Yuzvendra Chahal’s viral photos with RJ Mahvash, the situation has become one of the most talked-about topics in the media.

