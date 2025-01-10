Novak Djokovic continues to make headlines as the Serbian tennis ace now claims that he was "poisoned" while he was under detention in Melbourne during the 2022 season. The 24-time Grand Slam Champion after he provided some incorrect information on a travel document ahead of the Australian Open 2022. Djokovic was not allowed to be the part of Australian Open 2022 and his visa was also cancelled due to which he was deported from Australia. During the legal process, he was detained at a hotel in Melbourne. Australian Open 2025 Draw: Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic in Opposite Halves; Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens in 1st Round.

Djokovic later mentioned that his health deteriorated after having food at the Melbourne hotel. It showed similar signs as severe flu. The Serbian tennis ace told GQ, "I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed with food that poisoned me. That's the only way it could have happened." Because of those specific signs and symptoms, Djokovic was derived to further investigations after persistent health challenges.

There was an excess amount of heavy metals, including lead and mercury were found in the system of the 24-time Grand Slam Champion after toxicology tests were conducted upon his return to Serbia.

Djokovic was mainly detained because he was not cleared off due to his unvaccinated status during the COVID-19 pandemic. This particularly violated Australia's strict entry rules which were created at the time of COVID-19 was impacting the world. This became a public and legal agenda. Due to this, Djokovic was deported and the Serbian tennis ace missed out on the Australian Open 2024. On Which Channel Australian Open 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch AO Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Currently, the World no. 7 Novak Djokovic is gearing up for Australian Open 2025. With a new year and new season Djokovic will be hoping for another Grand Slam win.

