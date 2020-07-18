New Delhi, July 18: Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has backed Stuart Broad, saying that the England bowler has plenty of things to show on the field.

England included Broad in the playing XI for the second match after dropping him from the first Test. Broad missed an England home Test for the first time in eight years. On Day two of the second Test, Broad bowled five overs and gave away 14 runs after England declared their innings on 469-9. England vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: WI 32/1 After Ben Stokes, Dominic Sibley Centuries Take Hosts to 469.

"There is a spring in @StuartBroad8's walk and I have a feeling that he is out on the field with plenty to show. #ENGvWI," Sachin tweeted.

Windies ended the day two's play at 32/1 in 14 overs as Sam Curran dismissed John Campbell after scoring just 12 runs. West Indies in the second are trailing by 437 runs with Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph at the crease.

