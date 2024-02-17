Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): Ahead of the starting of the second part of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished the participating athletes all the very best.

The second part of the Winter Games will be held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir from February 21 to February 25. The first part of the multi-sport event was held from February 2 to 6 in Leh, Ladakh.

Also Read | FIH Hockey Pro League 2024: India Women Beat Australia Women 1-0 for Second Win in Event.

"From the 21st onwards, the Khelo India Winter Games will be taking place. I would like to wish the participating athletes all the best. Enjoy the sport and be yourself. I get it that it is a competition and you want to win but play in the fairest way possible. Sport teaches you a lot in life. I learnt a lot from playing sport myself for years. I hope the experience is same for you," said Sachin in a video.

KIWG is the fourth edition of this multisport event, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). It was started in 2020 to promote winter sports across the country. All three editions previously were hosted and won by Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh made its debut as a host this year, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the Ladakh leg of the competition, a total of 344 athletes across 15 states and union territories and two public institutions competed for medals in ice hockey and speed skating. The remaining sports, -ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and gandola - will be played in Gulmarg, where 361 more athletes will compete.

Maharashtra topped the first leg with 20 medals, including six golds. Karnataka was at second with eight medals, including six golds. Ladakh was in third place with 13 medals, including two gold. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)