New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been testing products from his new sports athleisure brand, Ten X You, through the International Masters League (IML). In this venture, Tendulkar is blending his cricketing expertise with a hands-on approach to product development, as per the IML press release.

Tendulkar, alongside former Swiggy executives Karthik Gurumurthy and Karan Arora, launched SRT10 Athleisure last year with backing from Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) and Whiteboard Capital. Unlike typical celebrity endorsements, Tendulkar's involvement goes far beyond being a mere face.

Sources close to the project reveal that he has been deeply engaged in shaping the brand's vision and strategy of driving accessibility to premium sporting goods through local manufacturing. He has also been working closely with design and product teams for over six months. The initial product lineup includes athleisure apparel and footwear, with a focus on cricket and training gear--items which Tendulkar has been spotted sporting during IML matches.

Fans and keen observers have noticed Tendulkar sporting prototype cricket shoes, training apparel, and even luggage throughout the tournament. This hands-on testing approach echoes a tradition among athlete-entrepreneurs who leverage their platforms to perfect their brands.

Tendulkar isn't the first athlete to test products mid-competition.

Basketball icon Michael Jordan famously debuted early Air Jordan prototypes during NBA games in the 1980s, a move that not only showcased the shoes but also built the brand's mystique. Similarly, tennis star Serena Williams has worn her Nike-backed apparel line during Grand Slams, refining designs through real-time performance. Tendulkar's discreet testing during the IML mirrors this strategy, capitalizing on the tournament's high-profile stage to ensure "Ten X You" meets the demands of athletes and enthusiasts alike. (ANI)

