Inter Miami are back in action in the Major League Soccer 2025. After three matches of the season, the defending Supporters Shield holders are at the third position in the Eastern Conference table behind Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew. Inter Miami defeated Charlotte FC in their last MLS 2025 match to move to the third place and also proceeded the CONCACAF Champions Cup courtesy a comfortable victory against Cavalier SC in the Round of 16. Lionel Messi scored on his return to action coming off the bench in the second half. Messi returned to the pitch for the first time since facing Sporting Kansas City on February 25. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid's Recovery From Penalty Controversy, Newly Boosted Real Madrid and More Things to Look For in Spanish Football League's Last Game Week Ahead of International Break.

Despite the presence of star players like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets in the side, Inter Miami's strength, specially in the offence depends on Lionel Messi's presence. Despite his limited presence in the last season due to fitness, he impacted the league enough to power Inter Miami to their first Supporters Shield title. Going forward Inter Miami will definitely want the services of Lionel Messi in every game. Fans eager to know whether Lionel Messi will feature in Inter Miami's next match in MLS 2025 against Atlanta United will get their entire information here.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

While the coach has not confirmed his availability, he has revealed that Messi will travel with the team and that indicates that he will also make an appearance against Atlanta United. Yes, the appearance can be like that of the Cavalier SC match where he will come off the bench and Inter Miami won't be risking him even for a moment. Earlier, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano chose to rest Messi for three matches due to load management. Cavalier SC 0-2 Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Hit Goal Each As Herons Qualify For Quarterfinals.

When addressing the media Wednesday, Mascherano confirmed that Messi would travel with the team to Jamaica but didn't disclose whether the famed No. 10 would make an appearance. "We knew that Leo wasn't playing for the last three or four games," Mascherano said after the game Thursday. "Obviously we wanted him playing but we need to know and to find the moment to send him to the pitch. I think it was good because he felt very good on the pitch. He could score. The people in Jamaica could see him. So great, great night for everyone."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).