New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

The high-level meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, marking a significant moment for bilateral diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

The discussions align with President Karis's broader address to a gathering in the national capital on Tuesday, where he emphasised the deep-rooted historical parallels between Estonia and India.

Marking the upcoming anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, President Alar Karis described both nations as "ancient Europeans" and a "cradle of civilisation" respectively, highlighting their shared journey from colonial rule to independence.

"History has not always treated us kindly. Both our nations have experienced what it is like to be ruled by others," President Karis said, noting that both transitioned from "colonial yokes" to freedom following the World Wars and have since transformed into modern technological powerhouses.

Drawing direct parallels between their digital journeys, the Estonian President highlighted Estonia's pioneering 'Tiger Leap' programme of the 1990s, which digitised education nationwide, and linked it to the current "AI Leap" initiative.

"The new technological beast that needs training is, of course, artificial intelligence. We must make it our friend. Last year, I laid the foundations for a new programme called the AI Leap, designed to help our youngsters and teachers harness its power for the benefit of society," he added.

President Karis revealed that his visit to New Delhi is centred on the ongoing World AI Summit, underscoring the focus on artificial intelligence as a key area of bilateral interest.

On the economic front, the President invited further Indian investment and expressed particular interest in expanding cooperation in green hydrogen and electronics.

Turning to global security, President Karis expressed grave concern over Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, describing it as an issue with far-reaching consequences beyond the region.

"Russia's aggression in Ukraine is not merely a regional concern. The international community must find ways to ramp up pressure on Russia and create a situation wherein warfare becomes too costly and exhausting for them," Karis said, adding that Moscow appears insincere regarding peace talks.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, the President emphasised that the friendship between India and Estonia is firmly rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism, and respect for sovereignty.

"By staying on that path, our friendship will be a strong and long-lasting one," he said. (ANI)

