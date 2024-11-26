New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal on Tuesday lamented Rishabh Pant's departure from the franchise and hoped to reunite in the foreseeable future.

Capitals had released their captain Pant ahead of the IPL mega auction where he drew a record bid of Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals tried to get the swashbuckling southpaw back on day one of the auction but could not match LSG's bid after RTM was enabled.

Also Read | How Can Saurabh Netravalkar Still Play in IPL 2025 Despite Finding No Takers At Mega Auction?.

"To Rishabh @RishabhPant17 you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family," Jindal wrote in an emotional post on X.

JSW Sports and GMR co-own the team and Pant decided to make himself for the auction following differences with the franchise.

Also Read | What Will Happen to Unsold Players at IPL 2025 Auction? Can Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson, David Warner and Others Still Play in Indian Premier League Season 18?.

"I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite.

"Thank you for everything Rishabh and remember that we will always love you - go well champ, the world is at your feet. Best wishes from all of us at @DelhiCapitals - other than when you play DC I will be cheering and hoping for the best for you!" Jindal added.

Delhi Capitals bought 19 players in the auction after retaining four including Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel.

They bought back Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore and added India batter KL Rahul to the squad for Rs 14 crore.

Commenting on the how the auction panned out for them, Jindal said: "The auction went completely to our plan. I would like to compliment the entire support staff, who worked tirelessly on devising the entire auction strategy. We have built a very balanced team, we are very happy."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)