The auction of the marquee sets in the IPL 2025 mega auction has been completed and some of the star players have found a new home with some new franchises. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL Auctions he was sold for 27 crore INR to Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer was not far behind as he was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping 26.75 Crore INR, becoming the second most expensive player in the same list. Fans were excited to same them getting some big bucks and they went to social media to share memes on these marquee purchases. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

Iyer and Pant After Auction

Iyer and Pant after auction pic.twitter.com/z3KiZIidgL — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) November 24, 2024

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer and Pant today. pic.twitter.com/7fD6VNvyDO — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) November 24, 2024

Funny One

Dekh Bhai, company achi hai, pay acha hai, par boss bohot toxic hai pic.twitter.com/qgVvoi71Fm — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2024

Oops

Pant and Shreyas despite being the top buys... Just seeing the owners they need to deal with https://t.co/L5m0tx4bAV pic.twitter.com/Qn8N4Z1xfG — Abhinandan Nahata (@khelgyani_abhi) November 24, 2024

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on Their Toxic Work Culture

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant sharing their toxic work culture to each other- pic.twitter.com/oBs5z8A8uI — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 24, 2024

PAK Players Watching Iyer and Pant

Pak players watching Iyer and Pant get more money than PSL budget pic.twitter.com/cEmdBBa3nL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2024

Bidding For Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer in PBKS

Shreyas Iyer in PBKS pic.twitter.com/P03lIX7CUI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2024

Shreyas Iyer's Mood

Shreyas Iyer’s mood: When he’s getting ₹26.75 Crores. But has to play for Punjab Kings.#ipl2025auction pic.twitter.com/9BPtLsbY8n — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) November 24, 2024

Big One

25 Cr+ bids for Shreyas?! pic.twitter.com/9fSRErDwjx — Manish Batavia (@manishbatavia) November 24, 2024

