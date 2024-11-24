The auction of the marquee sets in the IPL 2025 mega auction has been completed and some of the star players have found a new home with some new franchises. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL Auctions he was sold for 27 crore INR to Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer was not far behind as he was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping 26.75 Crore INR, becoming the second most expensive player in the same list. Fans were excited to same them getting some big bucks and they went to social media to share memes on these marquee purchases. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

Iyer and Pant After Auction

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

Funny One

Oops

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on Their Toxic Work Culture

PAK Players Watching Iyer and Pant

Bidding For Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer in PBKS

Shreyas Iyer's Mood

Big One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)