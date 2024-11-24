Rishabh Pant has become the most expensive player in IPL history after he was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping sum of Rs 27 crore. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was expected to attract a lot of interest and after a fierce bidding war involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant was acquired by LSG for 27 crore. With this, Rishabh Pant broke Shreyas Iyer's record who was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction earlier. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)