Rishabh Pant has become the most expensive player in IPL history after he was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping sum of Rs 27 crore. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was expected to attract a lot of interest and after a fierce bidding war involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant was acquired by LSG for 27 crore. With this, Rishabh Pant broke Shreyas Iyer's record who was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction earlier. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History

🚨 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 𝙇𝙚𝙩 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙨 𝘽𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙣 🥁 🥁 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁 to 𝗟𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 for a gigantic 𝗜𝗡𝗥 𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲 🔝⚡️ #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL | @RishabhPant17 | @LucknowIPL |… pic.twitter.com/IE8DabNn4V — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

