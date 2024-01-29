  • Lifestyle
    SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2024: India Football Head Coach Shukla Dutta Announces 23-Member Squad

    The Young Tigresses will leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday before playing their opening fixture against Bhutan on February 2, followed by matches against Bangladesh (February 4) and Nepal (February 6). The final will take place on February 8, with all the matches happening at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 29, 2024 03:33 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2024: India Football Head Coach Shukla Dutta Announces 23-Member Squad
    India Women U19 Football Team (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

    India head coach Shukla Dutta on Monday announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, beginning in Dhaka on Friday. The Young Tigresses will leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday before playing their opening fixture against Bhutan on February 2, followed by matches against Bangladesh (February 4) and Nepal (February 6). The final will take place on February 8, with all the matches happening at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka. East Bengal Win Kalinga Super Cup 2024, Beat Odisha FC 3–2 in Extra-Time To Win First Title in 12 Years.

    It will be India's fifth appearance in the competition and the second in the U-19 version. The last U-19 edition in 2021 saw the Indians finishing runners-up to hosts Bangladesh. India's only success in the event came in 2022 in the U-18 version when they beat Bangladesh as hosts.

    India's U-19 squad:

    Goalkeepers: Khushi Kumari, Anika Devi Sharubam and Hempriya Seram.

    Defenders: Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Sonibia Devi Irom, Juhi Singh and Nishima Kumari.

    Midfielders: Shivani Toppo, Lalita Boypai, Akhila Rajan, Rivka Ramji, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam and Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

    Forwards: Babita Kumari, Nitu Linda, Sulanjana Raul, Neha and Pooja, Sahena.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    India Women Football Team Indian football SAFF U-19 Women's Championship SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 Shukla Dutta
