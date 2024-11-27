Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Saika Ishaque will lead a strong Bengal team in the upcoming Senior Women's One-Day Trophy scheduled to take place in Haryana from December 4.

In the opening match, Bengal will take on Pondicherry in Sultanpur.

Tanushree Sarkar has been named vice-captain of the 16-member squad.

Probal Dutta will be the head coach, while Arpita Ghosh will be his deputy. India legend Jhulan Goswami is the mentor.

Bengal Squad: Saika Ishaque (C), Tanushree Sarkar (VC), Priyanka Bala (WK), Hrishita Basu (WK), Mita Paul, Dhara Gujjar, Tithi Das, Aruna Barman, Sushmita Ganguly, Prativa Rana, Ankita Chakraborty (WK), Sneha Gupta, Prativa Mandi, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Ankita Barman.

Standby: Sujata Dey, Piyali Ghosh, Payel Vakharia, Shrabani Paul.

