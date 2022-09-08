Nara (Japan), Sep 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu, who won a Japan Challenge Tour title some years back, closed strongly with three birdies in the last five holes to finish three-under 68 for a T-34 spot in the first round of the 38th Shinhan Donghae Open here on Thursday.

The event, which is being held at the Koma Country Club in Nara near Osaka, was the best among the four Indians, who teed off on Thursday.

Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia shot two-under 69 each to be T-58 and Gaganjeet Bhullar, winner of this event in 2016, carded a 72.

Bhullar, who is looking for his 11th Asian Tour win, had a disappointing day with one-over 72 and T-105th, and now needs a low second round score to make the cut.

Canadian Richard T Lee took the lead with a sensational nine-under-par 62, which is a course-record at Koma Country Club in Nara.

Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong, winner of the DGC Open earlier in the year, returned a 63.

Thailand's Tirawat Kaewsiribandit was also in rampant form carding a 64, while Korean PGA Tour star Siwoo Kim and his compatriot Taeho Kim, Filipino Juvic Pagunsan, Japan's Yuki Furukawa and Americans Seungsu Han and Todd Baek fired 65s each.

It's the first time the tournament, one of Korea's most prestigious events is being played in Japan, and boasting a purse of approximately USD 1,050,500). It is tri-sanctioned by the Asian, Korean and Japan Tours.

Lee, aged 31, won this event in 2017 for one of two victories on the Asian Tour, and despite the event being held in a different country he felt right at home from-the-get-go. Stating on the back nine he made four birdies and five on his second half.

The previous course record was held by Japan's Rikuya Hoshino, who carded a 63 in the final round of 2019 Kansai Open, on the Japan Tour.

Nitithorn's undeniable talent and growing reputation as a future star was on display again on Thursday. He is one of only two players to have tasted victory twice this year -- in The DGC Open presented by Mastercard and the International Series Singapore.

Defending champion Yoseop Seo came in with a 69, while current Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Bio Kim from Korea shot a 71.

Korean Taehoon Ok, who won the International Series Korea two weeks ago, was forced to withdraw because of a back injury.

It is the first time the prestigious tournament has been played on the Asian Tour in three years because of the pandemic.

