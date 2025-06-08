Lucerne (Switzerland), Jun 8 (PTI) India's Saptak Talwar produced a strong finish with four birdies in the last five holes to card a three-under 68 in the third round and move to tied 16th at the Swiss Challenge here.

Talwar, who shot 69-69 on the first two days, added a 68 on the third to get to seven-under. He is six shots behind leader, Tobias Jonsson of Sweden, who carded 67 on Day 3.

Having started the round on the front nine, Talwar was bogey free for the first 12 holes at Golf Sempach. On the 13th hole he dropped his only shot of the day.

However, the Indian star, who won his breakthrough event at home earlier this year, birdied four times in last five holes. He picked back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes and on the 17th and 18th holes as well. His total score now stands at seven-under.

Second day joint leader Tobias Jonsson played four-under 67 to take the lead by two strokes as the other three 36-hole joint leaders fell down the order.

Jonson has a combined three day score of 13-under par, while Santiago Tarrio played one-under 70 for the day to find himself tied third with five other players at 10-under par.

At the end of the third round, Jeppe Kristian Andersen of Denmark finds himself in second place. Andersen played three-under 68 to have a total score of 11-under. Heading into the final day, he is two strokes behind the leader and one stroke ahead of the third place group.

