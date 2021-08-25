Olomouc (Czech Republic), Aug 25 (PTI) Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan on Wednesday advanced to the men's singles final of the ITTF Czech International Open after his Swedish opponent Truls Moregardh retired hurt here.

The top seeded Indian won the first two games without breaking a sweat 11-4 11-8 and was leading the third 8-2 when Moregardh opted against continuing the competition, citing an injury in the semifinal clash.

Sathiyan, ranked 39 in the world, will take on Yevhen Pryshchepa of Ukraine in the summit clash later in the day.

Last week, the 28-year-old had paired up with compatriot Manika Batra to win the mixed double title at the WTT Contender in Budapest.

