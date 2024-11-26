Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday withdrew from the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament.

The former world No 1 duo, touted as the favourites to win the men's doubles title here, had been sidelined from competitive action post the Paris Olympics due to Satwik's shoulder injury.

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule to Be Discussed in ICC Board Meeting on November 29 Amid Standoff Between India and Pakistan.

They made their comeback at the China Masters Super 750 tournament last week when they reached the semifinals.

However, B Sumeeth Reddy, who has been training the Indian pair ahead of the China Masters and also sat for their matches, informed that Satwik encountered "difficulty" in fully recovering.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Winger Featuring in Starting XI.

"Satwik has just returned from injury. They are playing after a long time. They had a very hectic week in Shenzhen where they reached the semifinals. It is sometimes difficult to recover completely, so in the best interest, keeping their body in mind and the upcoming season, they decided to withdraw," Reddy told PTI.

The top seeds were drawn to play against Chen Xu Jun and Guo Ruo Han in the opening round but have given the Chinese pair a walkover.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)