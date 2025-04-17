New Delhi, [India] April 16 (ANI): Former Asian Games and Youth Olympic champion Saurabh Chaudhary added yet another World Cup medal to his kitty, winning bronze in the 10m air pistol men's event on competition day one of the year's second International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, at the Las Palmas shooting range in Lima, Peru.

China's Hu Kai won gold with a score of 246.4, just 0.1 off the world record, while Brazil's Olympic medalist Felipe Almeida Wu won silver, as Saurabh settled for bronze with 219.1, bowing out after the 22nd shot, a ISSF release said.

Also Read | Did Mitchell Starc Bowl A No-Ball in Super Over or Not? Fans Divided After Pacer's' No-Ball' in DC vs RR IPL 2025, Here's What Rule Says.

Earlier, two Indians, Saurabh and Varun Tomar, made the top eight finals cut. The former finished fifth with a score of 578 in qualification, while the latter clinched eighth with 576.

Both Indians also made a bright start to the final, with Saurabh in second and Varun in third after the first five shots, as a second Chinese player, Xie Yu, took the early lead.

Also Read | 'IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Will Be a Good Challenge for Us', Believes Test Captain Rohit Sharma.

However, the Indian duo found it hard to hit the 10-ring thereafter as Hu threatened to pull away after the first two singles shots, as Austrian Richard Zechmeister was the first to be eliminated.

German legend and former Olympic and World champion Christian Reitz was next out, as a 10.9 from Tomar for his 14th took him up to seventh. Saurabh also took a first step to move higher up the ladder with a 10.7 for his 14th shot.

The nine-syndrome got to Tomar again thereafter as Saurabh, with a 10.2 and a 10.6, moved up to second after the 16th.

As Xie bowed out in fifth after the 18th, the battle for the minor medals was clearly between Saurabh and Wu, as Kai and Varun seemed on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The fight expected never came in the 21st and 22nd shots from Saurabh, as he hit 9.6 for both, paving the way for Wu to take silver. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)