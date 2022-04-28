New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 50m pistol competition while seasoned Navy shooter Omkar Singh claimed the men's 25m centre fire pistol event in the national selection trials here on Thursday.

Maharashtra's Abhidnya Patil won the women's 10m air pistol competition, but it was young Shikha Narwal of Haryana who impressed the most, with three medals to her name on the day.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Reportedly Keen on Signing Paulo Dybala.

With two more days left for the ongoing trials to conclude, Abhidnya, who had topped the qualification on Wednesday with an effort of 576 to lead the top-eight into the medal rounds, setup the gold medal match with Shikha, who made it to three such title deciders.

Abhidnya prevailed 16-14 in a hard-fought contest at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Also Read | West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Semifinal Leg 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Match in IST.

Shikha was not to be denied however as she beat state-mate Palak 16-6 in the junior women's 10m air pistol T3 gold medal contest.

The two met again in the youth category decider, but this time Palak won 17-13. However, by then, Shikha had won a gold and two silvers on a single day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)