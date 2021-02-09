Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

England 1st innings: 578

India 1st Innings: 337

England 2nd Innings: 178

India 2nd innings: (Overnight 39/1)

Rohit Sharma

b J Leach

12

Shubman Gill

b J Anderson 50

Cheteshwar Pujara

c Stokes b J Leach

15

Virat Kohli batting 45

Ajinkya Rahane b J Anderson 0

Rishabh Pant c Root b J Anderson 11

Washington Sundar c Buttler b D Bess 0

R Ashwin batting 2

Extras (B-4, LB-4, NB-1) 9

Total: (For 6 wickets in 39 overs)

144

Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-58, 3-92, 4-92, 5-110, 6-117.

Bowling: Jofra Archer 8-4-22-0, Jack Leach 16-2-56-2, James Anderson 7-4-8-3, Dominic Bess 8-0-50-1.

