Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test between India and England here on Tuesday.
England 1st innings: 578
India 1st Innings: 337
England 2nd Innings: 178
India 2nd innings: (Overnight 39/1)
Rohit Sharma
b J Leach
12
Shubman Gill
b J Anderson 50
Cheteshwar Pujara
c Stokes b J Leach
15
Virat Kohli batting 45
Ajinkya Rahane b J Anderson 0
Rishabh Pant c Root b J Anderson 11
Washington Sundar c Buttler b D Bess 0
R Ashwin batting 2
Extras (B-4, LB-4, NB-1) 9
Total: (For 6 wickets in 39 overs)
144
Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-58, 3-92, 4-92, 5-110, 6-117.
Bowling: Jofra Archer 8-4-22-0, Jack Leach 16-2-56-2, James Anderson 7-4-8-3, Dominic Bess 8-0-50-1.
