Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.
England 1st Innings: 578 all out
India 1st Innings: 337 all out
England 2nd Innings:
Rory Burns
c Rahane b Ashwin
0
Dominic Sibley
c Pujara b Ashwin
16
Daniel Lawrence lbw b Ishant
18
Joe Root
lbw b Bumrah
40
Ben Stokes
c Pant b Ashwin
7
Ollie Pope
batting
18
Jos Buttler
batting
14
Extras (NB-6) 6
Total (For 5 wicket in 27 overs) 119
Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2- 32, 3-58, 4-71, 5-101.
Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin 12-1-49-3,Shahbaz Nadeem 7-0-33-0,Ishant Sharma 5-1-17-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-20-1. PTI
