Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.

England 1st Innings: 578 all out

India 1st Innings: 337 all out

England 2nd Innings:

Rory Burns

c Rahane b Ashwin

0

Dominic Sibley

c Pujara b Ashwin

16

Daniel Lawrence lbw b Ishant

18

Joe Root

lbw b Bumrah

40

Ben Stokes

c Pant b Ashwin

7

Ollie Pope

batting

18

Jos Buttler

batting

14

Extras (NB-6) 6

Total (For 5 wicket in 27 overs) 119

Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2- 32, 3-58, 4-71, 5-101.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin 12-1-49-3,Shahbaz Nadeem 7-0-33-0,Ishant Sharma 5-1-17-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-20-1. PTI

