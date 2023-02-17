New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings:

David Warner c Srikar Bharat b Shami 15

Usman Khawaja batting 50

Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Ashwin 18

Steven Smith c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 0

Travis Head batting 1

Extras: (B-9, NB-1) 10

Total: (For 3 wickets in 25 Overs) 94

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-91, 3-91.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 6-2-31-1, Mohammed Siraj 6-2-14-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-3-29-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-11-0. PTI

