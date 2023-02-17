A statement win was what Indians were on the lookout for as they defeated Australia to start the Border Gavaskar Trophy on a high. The Men in Blue came out victors in a relatively one-sided contest that ended in three days. Australia were bowled out for a meagre 177 in the first innings and the visitors could not manage anything more than 91 with Ravi Ashwin spinning his magic. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in India and will provide live telecast of this contest. But will the live telecast of this match be available on DD Sports, DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? India vs Australia, 2nd Test 2023, Delhi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Australia will look to put up a better show when they lock horns with India in the 2nd Test. The Pat Cummins-led side hardly posed a challenge in the second innings of the Nagpur Test, getting bowled out with a timid batting performance. As India seek a 2-0 lead, Australia will be on the lookout for a way to come back into this series. Mitchell Starc might return to the XI for the hosts, who also can welcome Cameron Green. IND vs AUS: ‘Never Thought I Would Play Hundred Tests’ Says Cheteshwar Pujara Ahead of His 100th Test Appearance.

Is IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, there will be no live telecast of this match on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary for IND vs AUS 2nd Test will probably be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide live commentary of this important match. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test is likely to be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel.

