Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and England here on Saturday.

India Women Innings:

Shafali Verma

lbw b Charlotte Dean

0

Smriti Mandhana

lbw b Charlotte Dean

10

Jemimah Rodrigues

lbw b Sarah Glenn

30

Harmanpreet Kaur

lbw b Nat Sciver-Brunt

9

Deepti Sharma

c Amy Jones b Lauren Bell

0

Richa Ghosh

c and b Ecclestone

4

Pooja Vastrakar

b Sarah Glenn

6

Shreyanka Patil

c Amy Jones b Freya Kemp

4

Titas Sadhu

c and b Lauren Bell

2

Saika Ishaque

b Ecclestone

8

Renuka Thakur Singh

not out

2

Extras: (LB-3, W-2)

5

Total: (10 wkts, 16.2 Overs)

Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 17-2, 28-3, 29-4, 34-5, 45-6, 59-7, 67-8.

Bowler: Charlotte Dean 4-0-16-2, Lauren Bell 3-0-18-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-15-1, Sophie Ecclestone 3.2-0-13-2, Sarah Glenn 3-1-13-2, Freya Kemp 1-0-2-1. (MORE) PTI

