Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and England here on Saturday.
India Women Innings:
Shafali Verma
lbw b Charlotte Dean
0
Smriti Mandhana
lbw b Charlotte Dean
10
Jemimah Rodrigues
lbw b Sarah Glenn
30
Harmanpreet Kaur
lbw b Nat Sciver-Brunt
9
Deepti Sharma
c Amy Jones b Lauren Bell
0
Richa Ghosh
c and b Ecclestone
4
Pooja Vastrakar
b Sarah Glenn
6
Shreyanka Patil
c Amy Jones b Freya Kemp
4
Titas Sadhu
c and b Lauren Bell
2
Saika Ishaque
b Ecclestone
8
Renuka Thakur Singh
not out
2
Extras: (LB-3, W-2)
5
Total: (10 wkts, 16.2 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 17-2, 28-3, 29-4, 34-5, 45-6, 59-7, 67-8.
Bowler: Charlotte Dean 4-0-16-2, Lauren Bell 3-0-18-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-15-1, Sophie Ecclestone 3.2-0-13-2, Sarah Glenn 3-1-13-2, Freya Kemp 1-0-2-1. (MORE) PTI
