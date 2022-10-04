Indore, Oct 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20I between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

South Africa:

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Quinton de Kock run out (Shreyas Iyer/Pant) 68

Temba Bavuma c Rohit b Umesh 3

Also Read | Danish Manzoor, Taekwondo Player From Jammu & Kashmir, to Represent India at Olympic Games.

Rilee Rossouw not out 100

Tristan Stubbs c Ashwin b D Chahar 23

David Miller not out 19

Extras: (LB-4, W-8, nb 2) 14

Total: (for 3 wickets in 20 Overs) 227

Fall of Wickets: 1-30, 2-120, 3-207.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-48-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-35-0, Umesh Yadav 3-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-49-0, Axar Patel 1-0-13-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)