Indore, Oct 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20I between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.
South Africa:
Quinton de Kock run out (Shreyas Iyer/Pant) 68
Temba Bavuma c Rohit b Umesh 3
Rilee Rossouw not out 100
Tristan Stubbs c Ashwin b D Chahar 23
David Miller not out 19
Extras: (LB-4, W-8, nb 2) 14
Total: (for 3 wickets in 20 Overs) 227
Fall of Wickets: 1-30, 2-120, 3-207.
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-48-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-35-0, Umesh Yadav 3-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-49-0, Axar Patel 1-0-13-0. (MORE) PTI
